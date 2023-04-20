2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police Chief issues statement on Wednesday Jayland Walker protests

By Brian Koster
Apr. 20, 2023
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett issued a statement related to protests on Copley Road and the Highland Square area that occurred Wednesday evening. In the Copley Road incident officers dispersed a chemical irritant into the large group of protesters after someone in the group allegedly threw rocks and bottles. Later in the evening in the Highland Square area, protesters allegedly broke out windows to several businesses.

To: The Akron Community,

“I have received many inquiries asking for information related to the protest on Copley Rd.

last evening and the protest in Highland Square. I’ve heard many concerns from the media,

councilmembers, our residents, and beyond and I understand your concerns. I am waiting

on video footage from a few of our partner law enforcement agencies to help clarify some

confusion. Before I explain what happened, I need to be sure of the timeline of events. If

information is released prematurely and without the facts, that misinformation could cause

irrevocable damage. As soon as I can confidently determine the exact circumstances of how

last evening unfolded, I will make that information available to the public. If we made

mistakes, we would improve upon them, and if the officers’ actions were reasonable, we

would share that information as well.”

Sincerely,

Chief Steve Mylett

