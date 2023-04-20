2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police disperse Jayland Walker protesters with chemical irritant spray

By Michelle Nicks
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police tell 19 News officers dispersed a chemical irritant into the large group of protesters Wednesday night after someone in the group allegedly threw rocks and bottles.

But, a family member of Jayland Walker tells Just One Station that they were marching, with several kids in the protest group when Akron Police released the chemicals into the crowd.

Lieutenant Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department says they can’t just disperse chemicals because someone is marching because they have a first amendment right to march.

On a video posted on social media, you can hear officers telling protesters to get out of the street and stop blocking traffic, and get on the sidewalk, it’s unclear if that’s partly why police and protesters were at odds.

At this time no arrests have been made, but 19 News is requesting more details from police.

For the 3rd straight day about 100 protesters took to the streets, this time on South Hawkins in the city to march for blocks.

At one point the protesters did block Copley and South Hawkins Road for at least 15 minutes, but no police showed up at that time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

