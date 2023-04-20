Car crashes through patio of Lakewood business

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed through the patio of Hola Tacos in Lakewood, according to police.

Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Madison Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Minor injuries were reported early on, with four people being transported to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if any of those transported are the driver, but police said it is believed to be an accident at this time, and no arrests are expected.

