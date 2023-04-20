2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car crashes through patio of Lakewood business

Cities considering outsourcing police dispatch
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed through the patio of Hola Tacos in Lakewood, according to police.

Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Madison Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Minor injuries were reported early on, with four people being transported to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if any of those transported are the driver, but police said it is believed to be an accident at this time, and no arrests are expected.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

