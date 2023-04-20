2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland break in, theft suspects remain unidentified

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the identities of two break in and theft suspects, according to a post from the department.

Police said on April 14, the two men broke through the cinder block wall of Gas and Go in the 3400 block of West 25th Street.

The men took cigarettes and a safe containing cash and lottery tickets, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

