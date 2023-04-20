CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo who threw a brick through a Convenient Food Mart to steal cigarettes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The two men broke into the store at 5741 Memphis Ave at 3:50 a.m. on April 17, according to police.

Police said they threw a brick through the front window, got into the store, and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes.

They took off heading southbound on West 58th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into Cleveland Convenient Food Mart with brick, steal cigarettes, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

