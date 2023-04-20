Duo steal appliances, cabinets, flooring, sinks from Cleveland apartment building, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo who boke into an apartment building and stole renovation items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The two men broke into the apartment building that was under renovation on West 107th Street between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard on March 28, according to police.

Police said they stole the following supplies:

  • appliances
  • cabinets
  • flooring
  • stainless steel kitchen sinks

The stolen items were then taken away in a newer model white Chevy Silverado, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and grand theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-088274 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

