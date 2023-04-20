2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal officials investigate drug trafficking in Cleveland, Wooster

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New information is due to be released Thursday afternoon detailing a years-old drug investigation in Cleveland and Wooster.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say they will be joined by DEA and Medway Drug Enforcement Agency representatives to announce the results of this investigation.

Though little is currently known on the operation, there is confirmation that it centered around drug trafficking.

There will be a press conference at 2 p.m. in Cleveland. 19 News will provide livestreaming coverage.

