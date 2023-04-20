2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jackson Township teen missing since April 14

Andre Jones Jr.
Andre Jones Jr.(Jackson Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police asked the community on April 19 to help find Andre Jones Jr., who has been missing since April 14.

Jones was described by police as 5′10″ tall and approximately 160 pounds.

Police said he was last seen at Jackson Township High School wearing a black shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

However, his last known location was in Canton, according to police.

If you see him or know where he may be, call the Jackson Township Police Department dispatch 330-832-1553 and reference case #23-23647.

Andre Jones Jr.
Andre Jones Jr.(Jackson Township Police)

