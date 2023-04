CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Julius Randle doesn’t seem too bothered by Jarrett Allen’s actions late in game 2 of the Knicks-Cavs series.

How is Julius Randle feeling after his ugly fall at the end of Game 2?



"I'm built for these kind of battles. My kids have beat me up worse." pic.twitter.com/edwxhMekHO — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 20, 2023

Tom Thibodeau gotta be stopped man. No wonder players don’t want to play for him. No way these guys should still be in the game.



Jarrett Allen almost ended Julius Randle on a meaningless play. Smh pic.twitter.com/tcQaftxtZW — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) April 19, 2023

Game 3 is Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET in New York.

