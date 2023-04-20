Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is implementing a chaperone policy starting April 22, according to the amusement park’s Facebook.

Officials say that there has been an increasing number of incidents involving “unruly” and “inappropriate behavior” over the past two years, not only at Kings Island but at other entertainment parks as well.

The latest incident occurred on April 15 when a teenager allegedly brought a gun to the park on its first opening day of the season.

MORE: “Police: At least 1 stabbed at Kings Island Camp Cedar” | “Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night”

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old and younger will be required to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

One chaperone may accompany up to 10 guests that are 15 years old or younger per day. If these guests are found inside the park after 4 p.m. without a chaperone, they could be forced to leave.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” park officials wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.