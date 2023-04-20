Macedonia Get Go sells winning Powerball ticket worth millions

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Macedonia gas station sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $252.6 million, lottery officials say.

The Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday night drew winning numbers 4-11-21-38-64, officials say.

This is the fourth winning Powerball ticket from Ohio and the first winning ticket for the Get Go store.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their winning numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.