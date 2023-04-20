Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of carjacking a double amputee, beating him with a gun and then leaving him on train tracks pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Aaron Parsons, 36, and two other men, approached the victim who was sitting in his car near E. 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 21.

They allegedly forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the railroad tracks at W. 25th Street and Pearl Road in Cleveland.

Parsons and the two other suspects then beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks, saying “if the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,” said O’Malley.

Before driving off in the victim’s car, which contained his two prosthetic legs, Parsons also threw the victim’s wheelchair in a ravine, according to O’Malley.

The victim managed to crawl to safety and call police. Police later found his vehicle burned near E. 59th Street and Park Avenue.

Parsons is also accused in the unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man on March 24 under the bridge by the same railroad tracks.

O’Malley said Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks beat the man and shot him in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Parsons was taken into custody on April 5.

Parsons was indicted on the following charges for both crimes:

Three counts of aggravated murder

Four counts of murder

One count of attempted murder

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of robbery

Three counts of kidnapping

Two counts of tampering with evidence

Two counts of arson

One count of grand theft

Two counts of having weapons under disability

Judge Leo M. Spellacy issued Parsons a $1 million bond for charges related to the carjacking, and a $25,000 for the murder charges.

He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 4.

