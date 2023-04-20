Massillon man sentenced to 30 Years in prison for kidnapping 5-year-old, possession of child porn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Massillon man will be spending many years behind bars after pleading guilty of kidnapping a 5-year-old and possessing child pornography.

Jonathan L. Stinnett was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Once released from prison, Stinnett will be under court supervision for life.

According to court documents, on November 11, 2021, Stinnett, the boyfriend of the child’s

babysitter, took the child during an outing with his girlfriend and the child in Massillon, Ohio.

Stinnett left Massillon with the child in his vehicle, disabled his cellular phone, and avoided

attempts by his girlfriend and law enforcement to contact him.

Court documents state that more than 24 hours later, law enforcement in McLean County, Illinois,

received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked on a rural road. Sheriff’s deputies responded

and found Stinnett and the child asleep in Stinnett’s vehicle. Stinnett was arrested and the child

was returned to her family.

During interviews with investigators, Stinnett admitted to taking the child without her mother’s

consent. Prior to the kidnapping, Stinnett had purchased a new cellular phone and camping

equipment that he planned to use as they traveled.

Documents also show that a search of Stinnett’s vehicle revealed numerous electronic storage

devices. One of those devices contained approximately 229 images of child pornography.

