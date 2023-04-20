2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as William Gross, Frank O'Brien and Kerry O'Brien.(Family photo, US Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy has suspended a search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast, the U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A Coast Guard statement said that Mexican forces and U.S. assets had searched about 200,000 square nautical miles, an area larger than California, and had found no sign of the missing people or the boat.

The three Americans — Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross — were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound” when they were last heard from on April 4, officials have said.

They reported being near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico, at the time. The three had planned to stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula before proceeding to San Diego.

The Coast Guard has said marinas in Baja California had not reported seeing the vessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Daycare abuse
Video: Daycare worker strikes 5-year-old girl with Down syndrome
Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights