Northeast Ohio Weather: Close to record warmth today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees or higher across our area today. The record high in Cleveland is 83 degrees. That is what we are forecasting. A south wind increases 10-20 mph this afternoon. This should prevent a strong lake breeze from developing. A lighter wind in Lake and Ashtabula Counties, however, could develop a lake breeze along the immediate shore. Some high cloud cover around. Much of this is debris clouds from showers and storms west of us. It’ll be warm tonight. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 60 degrees. A cold front approaches tomorrow. Rain and storms develop from west to east. The highest chance will be during the afternoon and Friday night. The rain could be heavy at times. A colder trend coming up this weekend.

