Suspect arrested in connection with Ohio Statehouse murder

Columbus, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in connection with the May 2022 shooting that killed 16-year-old Broderick Harper on the Ohio Statehouse lawn, according to a press release from OSHP.

Wednesday, troopers along with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service and Columbus Division of Police served an arrest warrant on a 17-year-old boy from Columbus.

The teen is currently being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

