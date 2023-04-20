Suspect arrested in connection with Ohio Statehouse murder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Columbus, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in connection with the May 2022 shooting that killed 16-year-old Broderick Harper on the Ohio Statehouse lawn, according to a press release from OSHP.
Wednesday, troopers along with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service and Columbus Division of Police served an arrest warrant on a 17-year-old boy from Columbus.
The teen is currently being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.