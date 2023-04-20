2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School. (WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

The first happened Monday in a classroom, and video of it was posted to social media.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault. The student was charged with simple assault through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The video appeared to show the student confronting the teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was allegedly on top of the student in the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

