Wanted: Cleveland man on the run for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a Cleveland man wanted for a murder in September of 2022.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Bertram Hicks was riding in a car driven by Robert Hall Jr., when Hall was shot and crashed the car near West 41st and Clark in Cleveland.

Hall did not survive and now Hicks is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also on the hunt for this fugitive.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.