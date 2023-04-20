Wanted: Cleveland woman accused in burglary where victim was pistol whipped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, authorities are looking for a fugitive who was involved in an August of 2022 burglary where the victims was hit with a gun and then had their home burglarized.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Georgianna Thompson is wanted on two counts of burglary and two counts of felony assault with firearm specifications.

There were three others involved in the attack who ran, but were all arrested moments later.

Thompson has remained on the loose and is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last known to be staying in the Buckeye Shaker area of East 124th Street in the City of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

