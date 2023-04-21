2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 women wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of vape pens at Akron vape store, police say

2 women wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of vape pens at Akron vape store, police say
(Akron Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for two women suspected of stealing $2,000 worth of vape pens from an Akron vape store.

Police say that the two suspects smashed the front window of Straight Laced Smoke Shop at 883 Brown St. and stole $2,000 in vape pens.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the suspects, contact Akron Police Detective Forney at 330-375-2530.

