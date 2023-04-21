2 women wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of vape pens at Akron vape store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for two women suspected of stealing $2,000 worth of vape pens from an Akron vape store.

Police say that the two suspects smashed the front window of Straight Laced Smoke Shop at 883 Brown St. and stole $2,000 in vape pens.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the suspects, contact Akron Police Detective Forney at 330-375-2530.

