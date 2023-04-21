2012 Cleveland murder suspect arrested in Illinois

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), along with Deputies from the Central District of Illinois, arrested 35-year-old Martino Giles, according to the U.S Marshal Service.

Giles has been wanted since 2015 by the Cleveland Division of Police for a 2012 homicide.

According to reports, Giles and his roommate were involved in a verbal altercation in their home near East 55th St. and Superior Ave. Giles is alleged to have shot and killed his roommate, DeAndre Jackson, over rent money and a watch.

Giles was officially named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on September 8, 2015.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond stated, “Cleveland Homicide Detectives worked diligently to bring charges against Giles for the senseless violence and horrible tragedy committed against Mr. Jackson.”

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshal Service, over the past seven and a half years the NOVFTF has followed leads throughout Ohio and into other states looking for Giles. Most recently the case has been assigned to the Cold Case Division of the NOVFTF. Giles has been known to use aliases and was even arrested under a fictitious name. He was released before his true identity was known to law enforcement. However, over recent weeks investigators with the NOVFTF closed in on Giles and where he was hiding. The NOVFTF was able to locate him in an apartment in the 3000 block of Clearwater Ave. in Bloomington, IL. He was arrested there without incident.

Giles will remain in local custody in Bloomington, IL until he can be extradited back to Cleveland to face the pending charges against him.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous. Follow the U.S. Marshals on Twitter @USMSCleveland.

