3 men arrested for shining flashlight, lasers at highway patrol helicopter during drug bust

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were arrested in Elyria on April 14 after shining lasers and a flashlight at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Elyria Police Department carried out an initiative to remove drugs and drug impaired driveway from Elyria streets April 13 to April 25, police say.

During the initiative, three men used laser pointers and a flashlight to shine at a patrolling helicopter, police say.

Ray B. Woods, Jason R. McCloskey and Louis F. Bernard are facing second-degree felony charges.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been 767 incidents where Naloxone was administered due to a suspected overdose in Lorain County. Of those, 245 occurred in Elyria.

