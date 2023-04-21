2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 men arrested for shining flashlight, lasers at highway patrol helicopter during drug bust

Elyria police arrest man shining laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter
Elyria police arrest man shining laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were arrested in Elyria on April 14 after shining lasers and a flashlight at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Elyria Police Department carried out an initiative to remove drugs and drug impaired driveway from Elyria streets April 13 to April 25, police say.

During the initiative, three men used laser pointers and a flashlight to shine at a patrolling helicopter, police say.

Ray B. Woods, Jason R. McCloskey and Louis F. Bernard are facing second-degree felony charges.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been 767 incidents where Naloxone was administered due to a suspected overdose in Lorain County. Of those, 245 occurred in Elyria.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Mayfield Heights driver crashes into school crossing sign, nearly hits woman walking dog,...
Mayfield Heights driver crashes into school crossing sign, nearly hits woman walking dog, police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say
Antonio Blanton must now register as a tier-three sex offender.
Keystone substitute sentenced for 2 counts of sexual battery
Elyria police arrest man shining laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter
Elyria police arrest man shining laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter