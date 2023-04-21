2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

30-year-old Summit County man arrested for felonious assault in Springfield Township hotel, police say

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Summit County man was arrested for felonious assault after he assaulted a 39-year-old in a hotel, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Officers arrived at the Quality Inn located on South Arlington Road, for a report of an assault.

Police say that officers discovered a 39-year-old woman with severe injuries to her upper body.

The suspect left the scene on foot before the arrival of police officers, the department says.

The victim was taken to the Akron City Hospital, officials say.

Police say the suspect was seen by a citizen, attempting to hide in a shed.

Officers say they responded to the area and a short foot pursuit occurred.

The suspect picked up a brick and threatened officers telling them to kill him, police say.

Police say that the officers were able to keep a safe distance and were eventually able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Officers say that further investigation revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim several times in the head, face, and body with a box cutter and his fist.

Police say the suspect was identified as Sterling Lorenzo Childs, 30, was booked into the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault with a weapon specification.

The victim is still in the hospital in critical condition with external and internal injuries, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Mayfield Heights driver crashes into school crossing sign, nearly hits woman walking dog,...
Mayfield Heights driver crashes into school crossing sign, nearly hits woman walking dog, police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say
Antonio Blanton must now register as a tier-three sex offender.
Keystone substitute sentenced for 2 counts of sexual battery
Elyria police arrest man shining laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter
3 men arrested for shining flashlight, lasers at highway patrol helicopter during drug bust