30-year-old Summit County man arrested for felonious assault in Springfield Township hotel, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Summit County man was arrested for felonious assault after he assaulted a 39-year-old in a hotel, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Officers arrived at the Quality Inn located on South Arlington Road, for a report of an assault.

Police say that officers discovered a 39-year-old woman with severe injuries to her upper body.

The suspect left the scene on foot before the arrival of police officers, the department says.

The victim was taken to the Akron City Hospital, officials say.

Police say the suspect was seen by a citizen, attempting to hide in a shed.

Officers say they responded to the area and a short foot pursuit occurred.

The suspect picked up a brick and threatened officers telling them to kill him, police say.

Police say that the officers were able to keep a safe distance and were eventually able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Officers say that further investigation revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim several times in the head, face, and body with a box cutter and his fist.

Police say the suspect was identified as Sterling Lorenzo Childs, 30, was booked into the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault with a weapon specification.

The victim is still in the hospital in critical condition with external and internal injuries, police say.

