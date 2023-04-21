2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns G.M. Andrew Berry: ‘This is a pretty fun week for us in Berea’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns won’t pick for a while in Thursday’s NFL Draft but general manager Andrew Berry says it’s still possible to improve the roster for next season.

“We are pleased with the progress of the team,” Berry said Friday. “I wouldn’t say otherwise. We liked a lot of the guys that we’ve added over the past couple years and feel fortunate to have been able to retain a lot of the guys that have grown over the past three years. I don’t know that I have a direct objective comparison for you to be honest, just because quite honestly, we haven’t hit the grass yet. I think all 32 teams are probably pretty optimistic this time of year. We certainly are with the group of individuals that we currently have in the locker room and view this upcoming week as a chance to add to that group.”

Cleveland traded away its first 2 picks for Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore, so the Browns first pick will be 74th overall barring a trade.

This will be Berry’s 4th draft since becoming G.M. in 2020.

