2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Mentor announces upcoming summer job fairs in May

Now Hiring
Now Hiring(VNL)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Mentor will be having two summer job fairs to fill over 200 part-time, temporary, and seasonal positions throughout the parks and recreation department.

The events will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center located at 6000 Heisley Rd.

The jobs listed for the job fair are Mentor Community Recreation Center, Mentor Pools, Blackbrook Golf Course, Mentor Marina, and other facilities.

Applicants who are aged 15 years old and over are encouraged to download and complete applications in advance and bring them to one of the job fair sessions.

Applications can be downloaded from the employment opportunities page on the city website at www.cityofmentor.com/about-mentor/employment-opportunities/

The city says the training will be provided, and most positions will begin as early as May.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

North Ridgeville Police officer rescues goslings trapped on roof
North Ridgeville Police officer rescues newly hatched goslings trapped on roof
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley dunks against the New York Knicks during the second...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide for Games 3, 4, 5
Paint Lakewood before and after
LakewoodAlive kicks off paint program for 2023 season