City of Mentor announces upcoming summer job fairs in May

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Mentor will be having two summer job fairs to fill over 200 part-time, temporary, and seasonal positions throughout the parks and recreation department.

The events will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center located at 6000 Heisley Rd.

The jobs listed for the job fair are Mentor Community Recreation Center, Mentor Pools, Blackbrook Golf Course, Mentor Marina, and other facilities.

Applicants who are aged 15 years old and over are encouraged to download and complete applications in advance and bring them to one of the job fair sessions.

Applications can be downloaded from the employment opportunities page on the city website at www.cityofmentor.com/about-mentor/employment-opportunities/

The city says the training will be provided, and most positions will begin as early as May.

