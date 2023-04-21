Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians this week announced its ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ will be taking the mound at Progressive Field for the third year in a row.

The July 29 event, hosted in partnership with Cleveland Beerfest, will feature over 200 craft beers, seltzers, wines and craft cocktails, according to a team press release.

“We are thrilled to bring back the third annual Grand Slam Beerfest to Progressive Field,” Caitlyn Burkart, Guardians Director of Special Events, said in a comment. “The unique experience of sampling beer and enjoying live music has been well received by our fans and we looked forward to seeing them in the ballpark again this year.”

Fans are able to purchase one of three ticket options, all of which include 25 sampling tickets:

General Admission ($50): Fans are allowed in for a three-hour session (2-5 p.m. or 8-11 p.m.)

Early Admission ($75): Fans are allowed to enter their session one hour early and gain access to the Progressive Field warning track for extra beer-tasting and photo opportunities

Super Fan ($95): Fans will have the opportunity to try exclusive beers and are allowed a photo opportunity at home plate

Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. Friday for Guardians Season Ticket Members, with all season ticket members receiving an email containing priority access purchase information for discounted tickets.

Tickets go live to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 24 on the event’s website.

