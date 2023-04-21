2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians(Rachel Vadaj)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians this week announced its ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ will be taking the mound at Progressive Field for the third year in a row.

The July 29 event, hosted in partnership with Cleveland Beerfest, will feature over 200 craft beers, seltzers, wines and craft cocktails, according to a team press release.

“We are thrilled to bring back the third annual Grand Slam Beerfest to Progressive Field,” Caitlyn Burkart, Guardians Director of Special Events, said in a comment. “The unique experience of sampling beer and enjoying live music has been well received by our fans and we looked forward to seeing them in the ballpark again this year.”

Fans are able to purchase one of three ticket options, all of which include 25 sampling tickets:

  • General Admission ($50): Fans are allowed in for a three-hour session (2-5 p.m. or 8-11 p.m.)
  • Early Admission ($75): Fans are allowed to enter their session one hour early and gain access to the Progressive Field warning track for extra beer-tasting and photo opportunities
  • Super Fan ($95): Fans will have the opportunity to try exclusive beers and are allowed a photo opportunity at home plate

Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. Friday for Guardians Season Ticket Members, with all season ticket members receiving an email containing priority access purchase information for discounted tickets.

Tickets go live to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 24 on the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland State University suffers damage during protests from Saturday
Hudson murder victim identified as Cleveland State University professor
ODOT crews spending millions of dollars each year to pick up trash
ODOT crews spending millions of dollars each year to pick up trash
19 Investigates: Cuyahoga County scientists taking 50% longer to process DNA in rape cases
Part 1: 19 Investigates: Cuyahoga County scientists taking 50% longer to process DNA in rape cases
Jayland Walker protest
Protesters take to Akron streets for 4th straight night