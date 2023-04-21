2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man pleads not guilty to charges in attempted kidnapping plot

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday arraigned a Cleveland man who...
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday arraigned a Cleveland man who was charged in connection to a kidnapping plot last month.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday arraigned a Cleveland man who was charged in connection to a kidnapping plot last month.

51-year-old Ahmed Johnson pleaded not guilty to the six charges and was given a $250,000 bail:

  • One count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with firearm specifications and a repeat violent offender specification
  • One count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony with firearm specifications, a repeat violent offender specification and a notice of prior conviction from Nov. 1993
  • One count of robbery, a second-degree felony with firearm specifications, a repeat violent offender specification and a notice of prior conviction from Nov. 1993
  • One count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony with firearm specifications, a repeat violent offender specification and a notice of prior conviction from Nov. 1993
  • One count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony
  • One count of discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony with firearm specifications and a repeat violent offender specification

Court records say Johnson allegedly attempted to kidnap a 52-year-old man on March 9.

Cleveland police body-worn camera footage caught the moments after the 52-year-old escaped the attempted kidnapping while the suspects opened fire at him.

Police arrested Johnson on March 26, according to court records.

Johnson will be back in court on May 1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

