Drunken driver over 2x legal limit crashes into Westlake guardrail, police say(Westlake Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A drunken driver who was over 2x over the legal limit was arrested after crashing into a guardrail, Westlake Police confirmed.

WPD said a night shift officer found the car smashed into the guardrail at the top of the I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Clague Road around 11:15 p.m. on April 17.

A 911 caller simultaneously reported that a driver went up the ramp, never stopped at the traffic signal, and drove right into the guardrail, according to WPD.

The officer saw the driver was rocking the car back and forth in the mud holes next to the guardrail trying to free the car, said WPD.

WPD identified the driver as a 74-year-old North Olmsted man.

He told the officer he thought his brakes failed, and that’s what caused him to collide with the barrier, according to WPD.

But WPD said the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

He submitted to field testing and was arrested for OVI, WPD stated.

WPD said he was taken to the Westlake Jail where he was found to be over 2x the legal limit.

The man’s license was suspended at that point, WPD confirmed, and he was charge with OVI, prohibited breath alcohol content, and failure to control.

He was later released and will face a judge at Rocky River Municipal Court, according to WPD.

WPD shared this photo of the crash scene:

