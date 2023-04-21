Guardians, Marlins game postponed Friday due to weather

Cleveland, OH – According to the Cleveland Guardians, tonight’s (April 21) game against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, April 22 starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. ET and only fans with tickets to the April 22 contest will be able to attend. The attending patron of today’s contest will be able to exchange into one of 39 game options, including the April 22 doubleheader .

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 22 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games. Fans are able to use the full value of their April 21 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games (additional fees may apply). Tickets for tonight’s game must be exchanged by Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. ET.

*Please note that exchanges cannot be made in the Ballpark app

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.

For more information on exchanging tickets, please visit https://www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets/season-tickets/exchange-faq

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated April 21 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets through their My Tickets account starting today, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game. Tickets must be exchanged into one of the 39 options, including the April 22 doubleheader, by Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. ET.

If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

SeatGeek & StubHub Purchasers

SeatGeek and StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by the company they purchased from.

Exchange details, based on method of purchase, available on //CLEGuardians.com/ScheduleChanges

