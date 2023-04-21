Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating shooting between cousins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting between two people that killed one, police say.

Police say the two involved are believed to be cousins.

Police responded to 10835 Grantwood Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a Shotspotter alert.

The 33-year-old victim was found in a driveway with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the leg, police say.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for the suspect they say is a 37-year-old man.

