2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating shooting between cousins

The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting between two people that...
The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting between two people that killed one, police say.((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting between two people that killed one, police say.

Police say the two involved are believed to be cousins.

Police responded to 10835 Grantwood Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a Shotspotter alert.

The 33-year-old victim was found in a driveway with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the leg, police say.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for the suspect they say is a 37-year-old man.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Jayland Walker
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Akron for use of excessive force during Jayland Walker protests
Car crashes through Hola Tacos patio in Lakewood.
Watch: security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
Watch: security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
Security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday arraigned a Cleveland man who...
Cleveland man pleads not guilty to charges in attempted kidnapping plot