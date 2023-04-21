2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Hudson murder victim identified as Cleveland State University professor

Cleveland State University suffers damage during protests from Saturday
Cleveland State University suffers damage during protests from Saturday(Tony Dejak | Source: The Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University community is mourning the loss of one of their own after confirming the man found murdered in Hudson this week was a faculty member.

Police found the man in 300 block of West Streetsboro Street at 6:55 p.m. on April 19 with multiple gunshot wounds after performing a welfare check.

RELATED: 41-year-old Summit County man found fatally shot

The man died from his injuries at 7:20 p.m., according to previous reports.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 41-year-old Todd Morgan.

VIDEO: 41-year-old Summit County man found fatally shot

Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg confirmed Morgan was an assistant professor in the school’s Monte Ahuja College of Business.

“We are deeply saddened and sorry to have lost a talented educator, friend and co-worker in such a tragic manner,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “I join the entire CSU community in sending our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Bloomberg also said Morgan was a two-time CSU alumnus.

Todd was known in our CSU community as a kind, dedicated colleague and a skilled educator. He was well liked and respected by students, appreciated for his down-to-earth demeanor, and very well regarded by those who guided him in his own career. A two-time CSU alumnus, Todd returned to join our faculty in 2021. His general research focused on new product development, innovation and strategic orientations of the firm, and how they impact competitive advantage.

Dr. Laura Bloomberg, President of Cleveland State University

Hudson officials previously said Wednesday’s homicide was the city’s first since 2016.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
ODOT crews spending millions of dollars each year to pick up trash
ODOT crews spending millions of dollars each year to pick up trash
19 Investigates: Cuyahoga County scientists taking 50% longer to process DNA in rape cases
Part 1: 19 Investigates: Cuyahoga County scientists taking 50% longer to process DNA in rape cases
Jayland Walker protest
Protesters take to Akron streets for 4th straight night