Hudson murder victim identified as Cleveland State University professor

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University community is mourning the loss of one of their own after confirming the man found murdered in Hudson this week was a faculty member.

Police found the man in 300 block of West Streetsboro Street at 6:55 p.m. on April 19 with multiple gunshot wounds after performing a welfare check.

The man died from his injuries at 7:20 p.m., according to previous reports.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 41-year-old Todd Morgan.

Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg confirmed Morgan was an assistant professor in the school’s Monte Ahuja College of Business.

“We are deeply saddened and sorry to have lost a talented educator, friend and co-worker in such a tragic manner,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “I join the entire CSU community in sending our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Bloomberg also said Morgan was a two-time CSU alumnus.

Todd was known in our CSU community as a kind, dedicated colleague and a skilled educator. He was well liked and respected by students, appreciated for his down-to-earth demeanor, and very well regarded by those who guided him in his own career. A two-time CSU alumnus, Todd returned to join our faculty in 2021. His general research focused on new product development, innovation and strategic orientations of the firm, and how they impact competitive advantage.

Hudson officials previously said Wednesday’s homicide was the city’s first since 2016.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.