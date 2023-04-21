2 Strong 4 Bullies
Keystone substitute sentenced for 2 counts of sexual battery

Antonio Blanton must now register as a tier-three sex offender.
By Katie Tercek and Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A former coach and substitute teacher with Keystone Local Schools was sentenced to three months probation after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault battery.

Antonio Blanton was sentenced in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning.

Blanton was arrested in February 2022 for assaulting a Keystone Local Schools student and plead guilty March 13.

Blanton is now a tier-three sex offender, the highest possible tier in Ohio.

Blanton must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

