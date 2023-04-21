MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who slammed into a school crossing sign and nearly hit a woman walking her dog is on the loose, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding who was behind the wheel.

The hit skip happened in front of Lander Elementary School around 4:45 p.m. on April 19, according to police.

Police said the woman was at the crosswalk when she looked north and saw an SUV heading her way while driving southbound on the treelawn.

The woman jumped out of the way just in time before the SUV struck the school crossing sign, police stated.

School was not in session when the crash happened, police confirmed.

Police said the gold-colored SUV had previous damage on the right rear panel.

But the collision with the sign ripped off a piece of the front bumper and the running board from the right side, which the driver left at the scene, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the SUV Mayfield Police believe was the one involved:

Mayfield Heights driver crashes into school crossing sign, nearly hits woman walking dog, police say (Mayfield Heights Police)

Call Cpl. Woods at 440-442-2323 Ext. 222 if you recognize this SUV or have any other information on this hit skip.

Reference case #2231090060 with your tips.

