North Ridgeville Police officer rescues newly hatched goslings trapped on roof

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville Police showed no community member is too small - or fuzzy - for their care after an officer saved newly hatched goslings who were trapped on the roof.

NRPD said a couple of geese chose the live roof of Lorain County Community College on Lorain Road as their home to hatch eggs each year.

Their address has been a proven win/lose proposition.

While their eggs and hatchlings have been safe from mammal predators, the goslings would not survive long...

NRPD said the goslings “always freak out at some point and jump of the roof while ‘I believe I can fly’ plays in their head.”

“Problem is, they can’t. At all. So they end up plunging to their destiny below only for mom and dad to try, try again,” NRPD bluntly stated.

But the NRPD said next year will be different, thanks to their “hero,” Pltm. Wilkshire.

Wilkshire was working security at LCCC on April 20 when he saw the eggs had hatched, according to NRPD.

“Mom and Dad had flown off to do whatever new geese parents do and the babies were antsy,” NRPD described.

NRPD said Wilkshire teamed up with LCCC staff on the rescue mission by safely grabbing the goslings and getting them off the roof.

The goslings were then reunited with their mom and dad, who were at a pond that was “a short distance away, albeit a good distance lower,” according to NRPD.

“These are the small things the men and women of this department do every day” the NRPD proudly shared, along with these photos of their new feathered friends:

North Ridgeville Police officer rescues goslings trapped on this LCCC live roof (North Ridgeville Police)

