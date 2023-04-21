Northeast Ohio weather: Waves of rain through Saturday morning; turning colder this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a stormy afternoon across portions of our viewing area, the severe weather threat continues to fall this evening.

However, there will still be waves of on-again, off-again showers overnight and into Saturday morning.

A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible overnight.

By mid-to-late morning Saturday, we should get a little break in the rain.

Widely scattered showers will then redevelop by mid-to-late afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the temperature department, the warm weather we experienced this morning was our last taste of Summer for quite some time.

Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s on Saturday.

Sunday, temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s!

Sunday will begin on a dry note, and we may even see a little sunshine early in the day, but another wave of scattered showers will move through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal next week!

