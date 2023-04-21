Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms today; much cooler and unsettled pattern begins tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be mild today until the a cold front tracks through. Rain and some storms likely later this morning and through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 70s then a sharp drop in temperature behind the cold front. A wave of low pressure tracks along the cold front tonight. A good shot of rain is in the forecast. This will be a cold rain as temperatures will be in the 40s most of the night. The steady rain will move out early tomorrow morning. Expect a cool day with afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. Scattered afternoon showers develop. The high on Sunday around 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy sky with isolated afternoon showers. The pattern stays cool into early next week.

