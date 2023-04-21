ODOT spending millions of dollars each year for crews to pick up trash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earth Day is this weekend, and the Ohio Department of transportation is showing us just how much trash impacts our environment, and your wallet.

Last year, ODOT and its’ partners picked up up almost 450,000 bags of other people’s trash.

That’s nearly 13 bags for every seat at Progressive Field.

This problem stinks, but it’s also costing you money.

ODOT spends close to 4 million dollars every year picking up trash.

