2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Man missing since April 9 last seen in Cleveland’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood

Police said 19-year-old Jazreal Rodriguez was last seen in the area of West 148th Street and...
Police said 19-year-old Jazreal Rodriguez was last seen in the area of West 148th Street and Puritas Avenue.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Friday have asked for the community’s help in finding a man missing since April 9.

Police said 19-year-old Jazreal Rodriguez was last seen in the area of West 148th Street and Puritas Avenue.

This is in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

Police said Rodriguez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and wears a du-rag.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Car crashes through Hola Tacos patio in Lakewood.
Watch: security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
Watch: security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
Security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday arraigned a Cleveland man who...
Cleveland man pleads not guilty to charges in attempted kidnapping plot
Car crashes through Hola Tacos patio in Lakewood
SUV crashes into Hola Tacos patio
ODOT crews spending millions of dollars each year to pick up trash
ODOT spending millions of dollars each year for crews to pick up trash