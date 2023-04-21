Police: Man missing since April 9 last seen in Cleveland’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Friday have asked for the community’s help in finding a man missing since April 9.

Police said 19-year-old Jazreal Rodriguez was last seen in the area of West 148th Street and Puritas Avenue.

This is in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

Police said Rodriguez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and wears a du-rag.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

