Portage County park defibrillator thief puts ‘lives of adults and children at risk’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An AED machine stolen from a Garrettsville park is a theft that could cost someone’s life.

Portage County’s Community EMS District said the worrisome discovery was made on April 20.

The public access AED was located at the Village Park on South Street.

An automatic external defibrillator is helps people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest by analyzing the heart’s rhythm and deliver an electrical shock to help the return to an effective rhythm.

“There are many things that could be said about this situation, but all that is being asked is whoever took it, please return it. You are putting this lives of adults and children at risk,” Community EMS District stated.

If you know who took the AED or have any other information about this theft, call Garrettsville Police at 330-527-4717.

