Protesters take to Akron streets for 4th straight night

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters took to the streets for the 4th night in a row in Akron, demanding justice for Jayland Walker.

The protest took place in the area of Hawkins Plaza on Vernon Odom Blvd and its surrounding neighborhood.

On Wednesday officers dispersed a chemical irritant into a large group of protesters after someone in the group allegedly threw rocks and bottles.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to police to see if there have been any arrests made related to tonight’s protest.

Thursday Akron Police Chief Mylett released a statement regarding Wednesday’s protests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.