Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into a business on the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The suspect broke into a business in the 4100 block of Rocky River Drive at approximately 4:13 a.m. on April 18, according to police.
Police said the suspect then ran away, and may have headed northbound on Rocky River Drive.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2528 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-109704 with your tips.
