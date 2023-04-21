2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into a business on the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect broke into a business in the 4100 block of Rocky River Drive at approximately 4:13 a.m. on April 18, according to police.

Police said the suspect then ran away, and may have headed northbound on Rocky River Drive.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corners neighborhood business, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2528 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-109704 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

