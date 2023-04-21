U.S. Marshal Service arrests 15-year-old convicted carjacking suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a tweet from the United States Marshal Service, 15-year-old Derelle Travis has been arrested.

Travis cut off his ankle monitor and skipped his April 10 sentencing hearing in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

As part of the plea deal, Travis faces a minimum prison sentence of 18 years.

