Watch: security footage of driver crashing into Hola Tacos patio

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Security footage and 911 calls from the accident at Hola Tacos Thursday afternoon was released Friday morning by Lakewood police.

A 911 caller told dispatch they didn’t see anyone hurt but ambulances may be needed.

WARNING: This video contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police say there were no life-threatening injuries, but EMS transported five people to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. Police said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in this incident.

