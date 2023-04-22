2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1 Euclid firefighter injured, after crews rescue woman from house fire Saturday morning

Euclid firefighters rescue woman from house fire Saturday morning
Euclid firefighters rescue woman from house fire Saturday morning(Euclid Fire Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid firefighter was injured after crews rescued a woman from a house fire early Saturday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived at a house fire in the 25100 block of Glenbrook around 6:55 a.m.

Fire crews say firefighters found a 57-year-old homeowner clinging to a second-floor window sill, crouched on the roof, above the front door.

Officials say fire crews used a ground ladder to rescue the woman.

The woman was taken to University Hospital by an EFD ambulance, firefighters say.

The woman was taken for smoke inhalation and she was treated and released within hours, officials say.

Crews located and extinguished a raging fire in the basement of the home, officials say.

Officials say that one EFD firefighter suffered an injury at the scene.

Crews say he was treated after the incident for a non-life-threatening back injury.

Officials estimated damages are around $140,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

City of Akron signs joint stipulated temporary order concerning protest responses
City of Akron signs joint stipulated temporary order concerning protest responses
Suspect wanted for multiple Stark County burglaries, police say
Suspect wanted for multiple Stark County burglaries, police say
Man wanted for stealing package at Lake County condominium complex, sheriff’s office says
Man wanted for stealing package at Lake County condominium complex, sheriff’s office says