1 Euclid firefighter injured, after crews rescue woman from house fire Saturday morning

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid firefighter was injured after crews rescued a woman from a house fire early Saturday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived at a house fire in the 25100 block of Glenbrook around 6:55 a.m.

Fire crews say firefighters found a 57-year-old homeowner clinging to a second-floor window sill, crouched on the roof, above the front door.

Officials say fire crews used a ground ladder to rescue the woman.

The woman was taken to University Hospital by an EFD ambulance, firefighters say.

The woman was taken for smoke inhalation and she was treated and released within hours, officials say.

Crews located and extinguished a raging fire in the basement of the home, officials say.

Officials say that one EFD firefighter suffered an injury at the scene.

Crews say he was treated after the incident for a non-life-threatening back injury.

Officials estimated damages are around $140,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

