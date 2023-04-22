2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hungry raccoon caught on camera stealing Portage County family’s 8 lb. Amazon package

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County family had an unexpected thief target their home in the middle of the night, but when they checked their cameras, they were shocked to find out the thief had four legs.

This burglary wasn’t committed by a typical criminal. The crook wasn’t wearing a mask. In fact, he didn’t do anything to try to conceal his identity.

“Every morning my husband while his shower is warming up, he sits and he looks through to see the critters that we might have caught on film that night,” said Sally Baird. “He was looking, and he said, ‘Sally um we had a package stolen off our front porch last night,’ and I said, ‘Well you better call the police!’ and he said, ‘I don’t think they’re gonna do anything about this!’”

As it turns out the crook was a sneaky little raccoon. The Baird’s cameras captured him arriving on the front porch of their Aurora home on East Pioneer Trail Tuesday night.

The video shows the hungry raccoon dragging the package off their porch and through their yard.

“It had stolen our Amazon package and taken it down the steps and out and the little rascal ate every bite,” said Baird.

Baird has duck eggs that will hatch any day now so there was duck food in the Amazon box.

“I guess it smelled it or something and decided that that was its midnight snack,” said Baird. “It was 8 pounds of duck food and he must’ve been pretty stout probably corn-fed because he drug it right down the steps and right over the wall and sat there and had a feast.”

Baird said she didn’t even report the package lost or stolen.

“It was worth every penny to replace it just for the laughter that it’s given us and everybody that’s heard the story,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

