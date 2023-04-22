I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road shut down following crash
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Saturday morning shut down I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road.
The Ohio Department of Transportation recorded the crash at 10:15 a.m.
There is no word on injuries.
Officials also did not specify when the highway would be re-opened or the cause of the crash.
19 News crews are currently heading to the scene to find out more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
