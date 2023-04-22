I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road shut down following crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Saturday morning shut down I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recorded the crash at 10:15 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials also did not specify when the highway would be re-opened or the cause of the crash.

