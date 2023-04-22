2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road shut down following crash

I-480 West shut down following crash
I-480 West shut down following crash(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Saturday morning shut down I-480 West near Warrensville Center Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recorded the crash at 10:15 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials also did not specify when the highway would be re-opened or the cause of the crash.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene to find out more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

