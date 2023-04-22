2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for stealing package at Lake County condominium complex, sheriff’s office says(Lake County Sheriff)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a package from a condominium complex on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the suspected man stole a package from the front porch of a local residence in the Ridge Glen Condominium complex.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with very curly dark hair, wearing glasses and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

