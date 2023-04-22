2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool, sometimes wet weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see on and off showers throughout today as highs top in the mid 50s.

Evening showers tonight will be coupled with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday’s partly sunny skies may include a stray afternoon shower as highs only approach 50.

Sunday night will be cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A spotty, winter mix early on Monday will give way to highs around 50.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow highs in the mid 50s.

