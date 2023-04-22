2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Missing 49-year-old woman last seen in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

Police said Michelle Henderhan was last seen in the 3900 block of West 36th Street.
Police said Michelle Henderhan was last seen in the 3900 block of West 36th Street.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old woman.

Police said Michelle Henderhan was last seen in the 3900 block of West 36th Street on April 19.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Police said Henderhan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a grey Ohio State shirt, blue shoes and a black hat.

Officials also said she could be in a silver Dodge Dakota with license plate No. HCZ 8713.

Anyone with information on Hendehan’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

