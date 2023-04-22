2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect wanted for multiple Stark County burglaries, police say

Suspect wanted for multiple Stark County burglaries, police say
Suspect wanted for multiple Stark County burglaries, police say
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township police are searching for an individual who is suspected of multiple burglary thefts in the area, according to a police department Facebook post.

Police say that officers have responded to multiple reports of burglaries, thefts, and breaking and entering reports within the last week, involving what police believe to be the same suspect.

These incidents have occurred on the north side of Perry Township near Whipple Avenue NW, 12th Street NW, and Aurora Avenue NW, police say.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121.

